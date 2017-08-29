Emma Continues Ranting (Video), Fans on John Cena – Roman Reigns Segment, Titus Worldwide

Below is video of former NBA player Vince Carter backstage at last night’s RAW with Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews. Titus introduces All-Star as a member of Titus Worldwide before they take questions from Charly Caruso and Mike Rome. Vince says he’s been a part of the group for a long time as he and Titus were in the same fraternity together. The presser is interrupted by Curt Hawkins, who jokes about being offered a spot in the group.