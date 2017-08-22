Enzo Amore Makes WWE 205 Live Debut on Tonight’s Show (Videos)

Share this article:

Enzo Amore made his WWE 205 Live debut on tonight’s show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The debut comes just one night after he defeated Big Cass in a Brooklyn Street Fight on RAW, due to Cass suffering an injury, and two nights after he was beat up by Cass at SummerSlam following Cass’ victory over Big Show. Enzo was suspended above the ring in a shark cage for most of the match but he managed to escape.

Regarding tonight’s debut, Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Title over Akira Tozawa in the main event and then cut a promo about being the King of the Cruiserweights. Neville was then interrupted by Enzo, who did his usual introduction and entrance. Enzo declared that 205 Live is now the realest show in the room. He also took a shot at Neville and called him “SAWFT” to end the show.

Below is video from the debut:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More