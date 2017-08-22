Former WWE Superstar Returns to the Company on SmackDown (Video)

Share this article:

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn saw the return of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan called Chad Gable to his office and revealed that he made a deal with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle – in exchange for Jason Jordan going to RAW, Angle would help Bryan sign one of his friends. Bryan then introduced Benjamin and told them that they would team up on next week’s SmackDown from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Benjamin last worked for WWE in 2010. He was set to return to the company last year but the return was put on hold due to an injury that was discovered during medical testing.

Below is video from tonight’s return:

.@WWEGable used to have a tag team partner who is GOLD-BLOODED, now he is a tag team partner who is the GOLD STANDARD! #SDLive @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/KiVNjHrQJn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017

