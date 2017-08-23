Iconic attire still relevant in the post-Bush Sr. era

The ‘Golden Age’ of wrestling was rich in gimmicks and exaggerated characters, and in some cases, the attire worn by wrestlers betrayed a blatant political or cultural agenda. For instance, nobody can forget the (retrospectively crude) political overtones of Hulk Hogan’s defeat of Sgt Slaughter, with the latter’s entourage bedecked in Iraqi desert camouflage, at Wrestlemania VII. Nor can anyone forget the anti-climactic tag team championship match of the inaugural event in 1985, in which Nikolai Volkoff, a red-garbed Russian villain, and The Iron Sheik defeated the U.S Express.

Although the true time span of this wrestling era is disputed, the end of key events and the advent of worldwide changes in the early 1990s (specifically, the end of the Gulf War, the Cold War and the fall of Communism) drastically reduced the opportunity for politically-charged fight cards and promotion materials. With the American audience by now captivated, it was on the two main players, the WCW and WWE, to find a way to retain them through more subtle means and work out how to create new heroes (and villains) through the reflective power of attire. Several examples of wrestling attire, from an era of transition and tribulation, stand out as iconic – and potentially game-changing.

Honorable mentions

The phenomenon of 'iconic' attire is not necessarily restrained to professional wrestling. Today, for example, the blue, silver and red of the New England Patriots is a feared combination that presently represents thorough dominance in football. Yet, by contrast, wrestling leaves athletes open to the attire they wear, and thus provides the opportunity for analysis that other sports cannot provide.

As the 1990s progressed, garish attire became less of an entity, with darker and more authoritative colors being the ilk of champions. Today, Roman Reigns champions that color as a main face of the organization. Back when WWE was in a pivotal battle with WCW for ratings, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H, all typically bedecked in black, were the three main players as the WWE's popularity soared at the expense of its rival. On his Youtube channel 'Cause Stone Cold Said So', Austin himself has spoken out about his decision to make black his trademark color, and The Rock once openly ridiculed John Cena's more colorful leanings during a 'calling out' on Raw in February 2011:

Kurt Angle was one athlete who made a notable success out of attire that did not rely on black’s authoritative connotations. At that time, Angle was a fresh-faced wrestler whose gimmick was that of a clean-living Olympian whose motto was ‘Intensity, Integrity, Intelligence’. In certain respects, it was a throwback to the Golden Era, in which the ‘face’ wrestlers within the roster would frequently promote the values of clean living (i.e “take your vitamins!”) as a key to success.

Of course, the primary target audience had changed by the time Kurt Angle made his debut, as had the understanding of sports psychology. As such, the way in which this was done was through promoting a positive attitude, rather than making a (potentially patronizing) reference to the more familiar aspects of body building, such as habitually drinking milk and eating vegetables.

There is, however, one man most readily remembered for an attire-centric plot device. And he needs no introduction.

Hulk Hogan – hero to villain… and back

Simply put, Hogan was the WWE during the Golden Age, and no doubt inspired the aforementioned Kurt Angle, and the development of his persona, in a significant way. Displaying a level of energy never before seen in a professional wrestler, Hogan fought as a ‘Real American’, and in relating to mere mortals on a personal level (with repetitive use of ‘brother’ in sentences) he was able to maintain his superlative rapport with wrestling fans. Famously, however, that would all change at the 1996 edition of Bash at the Beach. Two years after joining WCW, Hogan turned heel and became a part of the mutinous wrestlers of renegade WCW faction New World Order, alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

After his heel turn, Hulk’s yellow and red became NWO black. Although this was as obvious as a change could get, the more insightful wrestling fan would see a very real agenda within the event that ended his time as a heel. In 1999, the sight of Hulk Hogan’s own son, in the dressing room with his father and coaxing him to return to the yellow and red that once symbolized American values of liberty and brotherhood was a rare highlight for the WCW, which was now in the early stages of a terminal decline.

By returning to his roots, Hogan’s return to ‘face’ status was WCW’s way of showing the fans that it still valued them, despite the unstoppable nosedive in ratings. Some may maintain that it earned the franchise a stay of execution, but this could be easily disputed. Regardless, a similar plot device could prove effective for an individual WWE athlete in the future, should they find their popularity waning – provided that they come from a relatively humble athletic background.