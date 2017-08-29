Jeff Hardy on His WWE IC Title Shot (Video), Emma’s Hashtags for Mickie James, More

Share this article:

As noted, Jeff Hardy won a 15-man battle royal on this week’s RAW in Memphis to earn a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz next week. In the Fallout video below, Jeff talks to Mike Rome and marks about about winning a WWE battle royal. Matt Hardy joins his brother and says he wants Jeff to focus on making Miz’s title reign “obsolete” next week.

WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen turns 68 years old today.

Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Drew McIntyre’s return to Full Sail University as NXT Champion:

As seen on this week’s RAW, Emma defeated Mickie James with the stipulation being that if Emma won, Mickie had to tweet any hashtag that Emma wanted. If Mickie won, Emma would no longer be able to take credit for the women’s revolution. Emma tweeted the following hashtags for Mickie to re-tweet but as of this writing, Mickie has not made a post:

