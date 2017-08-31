John Cena – Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18

- The Carpool Karaoke episode with John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal will premiere on Apple Music next Tuesday, September 5th. Below is a preview:
- As noted, IGN revealed another 41 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game on Wednesday. A total of 125 playable Superstars have been announced as of this week and IGN has confirmed that the final roster reveal will take place next week.
Chad Gable tweeted the following today on his new tag team with Shelton Benjamin. The two debuted together on this week’s WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over The Ascension.
Well that worked out pretty well, huh?
To new beginnings… pic.twitter.com/iFnS1TR7ur
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 30, 2017
