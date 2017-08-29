John Cena vs. Roman Reins to Main Event No Mercy?, The Rock Donates to Hurricane Relief, RAW Top 10

At WWE No Mercy, John Cena will battle Roman Reigns for the first time in what is sure to be a highly personal WrestleMania-worthy main event.

As the hottest free-agent in WWE, Cena made a surprise leap from SmackDown LIVE over to the Aug. 21 edition of Monday Night Raw for one reason: to stand toe-to-toe with Reigns. This was a challenge The Big Dog welcomed, as Reigns was eager to show the 16-time World Champion just how much the yard had changed since The Leader of the Cenation last competed on Team Red.

The following week, the match that may prove to be one of the greatest of 2017 was announced for the Sept. 24 pay-per-view in a WWE.com Exclusive video before being made official on Raw during an extremely personal war of words that only poured gasoline on the already-raging fire of their coming battle.

It’s a showdown that has been a long time coming, and there is no denying Cena and Reigns are two of the top competitors in the squared circle today. Not only are they extremely hard-hitting and armed with a powerful arsenal, but neither is likely to yield to even the toughest of adversaries under any circumstances. Thus, the stage is set for a truly explosive collision between two irresistible forces.

Furthermore, Cena and Reigns are arguably the two most polarizing Superstars in the history of WWE, a fact that leaves many fans intrigued to see how the WWE Universe is going to react and what kind of an atmosphere they will set for the titanic clash.

Brace yourself for the iconic bout between John Cena and Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy, Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.