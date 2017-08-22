mainpage

WWE SmackDown Report 8/22 Share this article: We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

We go right the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. AJ hits the ring and fans chant his name. AJ welcomes us to SmackDown, the house that he built. AJ says he is still your US Champion after defeating Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. AJ told the world that he is the workhorse of WWE and nothing is going to change because he is reinstating the US Title Open Challenge, and it starts right now. The music hits and out comes Kevin Owens. AJ says no, this isn’t happening. He beat Owens at SummerSlam and they are done. Owens says AJ did not beat him. What happened is history repeated itself 20 years later as a McMahon screwed a Canadian out of a title once again. Owens says AJ can’t take credit for beating him because Shane McMahon screwed him. The music interrupts and out comes the SmackDown Commissioner. Shane gives a shout-out to Brooklyn. He can see Owens is visibly upset but he did exactly what he said he would do – call the match right down the middle, and in the end, AJ won fair and square. Owens rants about what happened in the match, saying Shane physically assaulted him and that’s what led to AJ winning. Owens shows us footage from the match where Owens had a close 2 count but AJ got his foot on the bottom rope. Owens says Shane is focusing on the wrong body part, he should be focusing on his own hand hitting the mat three times. Owens goes on complaining but Shane says the referee’s decision stands. Shane says the better man won. Owens says the title is his, he wants his damn title. AJ tells them both to shut up and the crowd cheers. Owens asks if AJ dislikes the truth. AJ says he doesn’t like a whiny bitch like Owens. AJ says if Owens wants a match, he can have it tonight. Shane says it goes against his better judgement but if AJ wants to defend the title, Owens has the match tonight. Owens says that’s not enough. He’s been screwed by referees twice in the past few weeks. Owens wants to pick the referee for tonight. Shane disagrees but AJ says let him, he will still lose. Shane says no more excuses after tonight for Owens. Shane’s music hits as Owens and AJ argue. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone. He says they have a few big surprises planned. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers enter. Daniel apparently called for Jinder to come talk. Bryan says Jinder can’t win without The Singh Brothers. Jinder calls Daniel xenophobic. Bryan says Shinsuke Nakamura deserves another shot but Jinder disagrees. This leads to Bryan making Nakamura vs. The Singh Brothers for tonight. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see various still from SummerSlam. Owens approaches Sami Zayn backstage. Owens says they’ve been fighting alongside or against each other for 15 years and when it comes down to it, he needs someone he can trust to referee tonight and Sami is the only one that fits. Sami talks about watching Owens’ DVD and how it brought back their history. Sami says sometimes he forgot what they were fighting about. Owens says they shouldn’t be fighting. Sami hasn’t done a lot since he came to SmackDown but tonight, he can do something that counts. He tells Sami to think about it. Aiden English vs. Bobby Roode We go to the ring and Aiden English is out for a song. The “Glorious” music interrupts and out comes Bobby Roode for his call-up from WWE NXT. The crowd pops for Roode as he poses in the ring. Roode gets a big pop but English protests and runs his mouth. Roode attacks and sends English to the floor as fans continue cheering. Back to commercial. Back from the break and English is working Roode over in the ring. Roode hits the inverted atomic drop and turns it off. Roode goes on and hits a Blockbuster from the middle rope. English fights back and hits the Director’s Cut for a close 2 count. Roode comes back and hits the spinebuster, then the Glorious DDT for the pin. Winner: Bobby Roode After the match, Roode celebrates as we go to replays. Roode continues the celebration as Renee Young enters the ring to interview him. Roode congratulates Shane and Bryan on breaking the bank and cashing in on the hottest free agent in sports entertainment today. Roode says if you didn’t know, we’re about to find out that everything he touches and does is big box office. Roode says in a New York minute SmackDown went from being great to absolutely glorious. Roode’s music hits as fans cheer and the spotlight shines on him. Still to come, AJ vs. Owens with a mystery referee. Also, Nakamura vs. The Singh Brothers. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is backstage. Chad Gable walks in and asks if Bryan wanted to see him. Bryan mentions Jason Jordan going to RAW and reveals that he made a deal with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. In exchange for Jordan, Angle would help Bryan sign a friend. He introduces Shelton Benjamin and fans pop in the arena when he appears. Gable marks out. Bryan reveals that Gable and Shelton will be in tag team action next week. Owens and Sami are backstage again. Owens gives him a referee shirt but Sami turns down the offer. The Hype Bros vs. The Usos We go to the ring and out comes The Hype Bros. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for this non-title match. Mojo Rawley starts off with Jey Uso. Uso takes control of Mojo early on and tags in Jimmy Uso as Zack Ryder waits for the tag. Uso goes for a slash in the corner after Mojo knocks the other brother off the apron. Mojo moves out of the way and makes the tag to Ryder. Ryder tags in and unloads. Mojo gets taken out on the floor after running over Uso with a big shoulder. A bit of chaos erupts and Ryder gets decked off a distraction. Uso hits a superkick and pins Ryder for the win. Winners: The Usos After the match, the new champs stand tall as we get replays. The Usos take the mic and say they have everything on lock, welcome to The Uso Penitentiary. They send a warning to every tag team in the locker room – it’s not paranoia, it’s The Usos. Shinsuke Nakamura is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get more SummerSlam stills. Handicap Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Singh Brothers We go to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. The Singh Brothers are out next to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who will be watching from ringside. The Singh Brothers are not dressed to wrestle. Nakamura takes control to start but they g tot he corner and speak with Jinder. Nakamura ends up stacking them both in the corner and charging in with the knee. The Singh Brothers finally get some offense in and beat Nakamura down after a distraction from Jinder. They double team Nakamura as fans chant for him. Nakamura finally breaks free and locks Samir Singh in the armbar for the win. Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura After the match, Nakamura stands tall and celebrates until Jinder comes from behind and attacks him. Nakamura recovers and hits the Kinshasa on Jinder to knock him out. Nakamura’s music hits as we go to replays. Kevin Owens is backstage walking with the referee shirt in hand. Tyler Breeze and Fandango walk up on him and tell him to freeze as they are The Fashion Police. They may be off-duty this week but they can still referee. Owens yells no and goes off on them. They leave in a hurry. Owens says “wait!” but Baron Corbin appears. Corbin says he will take the gig but if Owens wins the title, he gets first dibs. Owens gives him the referee shirt. Corbin says he better be a man of his word. Owens walks off. Still to come, Natalya and Carmella vs. Naomi and Becky Lynch. Back to commercial. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella Back from the break and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is introduced. Natalya says SummerSlam will be known as the day that the glow was unplugged. Natalya shays she proved she was the best there is, was and ever will be. She raises the title, without the lights, and says Naomi can wipe her tears away and see what a real title looks like. She says she is the new and forever champion, and will restore prestige to the title. Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth. Carmella congratulates Natalya and says they are so happy for her. Ellsworth says yea, she finally won something. He knocks the fans and then Natalya but Carmella hushes him. Carmella goes on and says Natalya is on her time now. Ellsworth says yea, borrowed time. Carmella says she let Natalya have her moment at SummerSlam but when the time is right, she will be cashing in for the title. Ellsworth goes on about how Carmella could cash in tonight. Carmella looks annoyed. The music interrupts and out comes Becky Lynch. Naomi is out next. Carmella starts off with Naomi but she just moves around the ring and avoids contact for a few seconds. Natalya tags in and they lock up. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Becky is in now. She leg drops Natalya for a pin attempt. Natalya calls for a time out, using the pause to turn it around and unload on Becky in the corner. Natalya shows off and goes back to stomping in the corner. Natalya keeps Becky grounded now. Becky looks for a tag but Natalya its a discus clothesline. Natalya knocks Naomi off the apron and goes back to work on Becky. Natalya tries to tag out but Carmella drops off the apron and mocks Natalya with Ellsworth. Becky takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Natalya up for 2. Becky keeps control and drops Natalya. Carmella looks like she might want to cash in. She returns to the apron. Natalya turns it around on Becky and slams her for a 2 count. Natalya yells at Carmella now. Becky counters a suplex and rolls Natalya up for 2. Naomi tags in and kicks Natalya, then rolls her up for 2. Naomi turns it into a submission as Carmella stands on the apron with her briefcase. Natalya breaks the hold and keeps up the offense on Naomi. Natalya tags Carmella in but she jumps off the apron and runs back into the ring. Natalya gabs her leg but Carmella kicks her to the floor. Becky comes in and hits the Bexploder on Carmella. Naomi with the split-legged moonsault on Carmella for the pin. Winners: Naomi and Becky Lynch After the match, Becky and Naomi stand tall as Naomi’s music hits. Still to come, Owens vs. AJ with Corbin as the special referee. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see more stills from SummerSlam. We go backstage and Dasha Fuentes welcomes Dolph Ziggler “back” to SmackDown. She asks what we can expect now. Ziggler says he’s glad to be back and show what he can do as… a backstage interviewer. Ziggler doesn’t seem thrilled. He says he’s been watching a lot of WWE TV while he’s been gone and now he knows what it takes to be a star in WWE. Hes going to start singing, playing a guitar, maybe rap some, dance around like an idiot. Ziggler continues with the sarcasm, lowkey mocking other WWE stars, saying these gimmicks are what it takes to be a star and that’s exactly what he’s going to do… next week. Lana is backstage on the phone. She says she will see someone next week. Tamina Snuka walks in and Lana says her ravishing journey to the title will begin next week. Tamina wants to know what is happening this week. Lana tells her to close her eyes and recall the feeling of being in a locker room full of people but still feeling alone. People talking behind her back because she’s different, because she and Lana are different. Lana tells Tamina to take those feelings until the anger boils over. Now open your eyes. Lana says she sees the rage, Tamina is now ready. Lana says they will now crush the competition as the ravishing reign of terror begins. They will not stop until Tamina becomes champion. Tamina – the most feared woman on SmackDown. Lana smiles and Tamina buys it. AJ is backstage waling when Corbin appears. He says he made a deal with Owens unless… AJ sees where he’s going with this. AJ says when he retains tonight, there will be an open challenge every week and that’s how Corbin can get his shot. Corbin says he will see AJ out there. He walks off. WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles We go to the ring and out comes special referee Baron Corbin for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is next. The bell rings and Owens goes to the floor. AJ tells him to come on. Owens looks to come in but he goes right back to the floor. Owens comes to the apron and makes his way in off a cheap shot. Owens works AJ over in the corner now. Owens with more offense. Fans chant for AJ. Owens runs the ropes but AJ dropkicks him. Owens goes to the floor for a breather. AJ slingshots himself over the top to the floor, nailing a forearm on Owens. AJ stands tall on the floor as Corbin looks on from the ring. We go to commercial. Back from the break and AJ nails a pele kick and sends Owens to the floor. They go to the floor and Owens hits a fall-away slam into the barrier. Owens brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Owens keeps control and goes for another pin attempt. Styles finally drops Owens on his face and turns it around. More back and forth and counters. AJ gets the Calf Crusher applied. Owens goes for the rope but AJ pulls him back into the middle of the ring. Corbin tells AJ to break the hold because he claims Owens got to the rope. AJ and Corbin argue. Owens comes back and knocks AJ into Corbin. Owens ends up rolling AJ up for a 2 count, and another as AJ argues with Corbin. They collide with clotheslines and both go down. Shane McMahon runs to ringside and yells at Corbin for the fast counts. Shane warns Corbin that he’s watching everything. Owens hits a low blow on AJ while Corbin is yelling at Shane. Shane did see it. Shane ejects Corbin from the ring and says this is done. Owens crawls over to the ropes and watches the argument. Corbin takes the referee shirt off and throws it at Shane. Owens comes to the floor and he’s not happy. Shane puts the shirt on. Owens argues. Shane rolls into the ring and starts counting. Owens returns to the ring but AJ drops him over the top rope. AJ springboards in from the apron and hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin. Winner: AJ Styles After the match, AJ stands tall with the title as we go to replays. AJ poses in the corner. Owens looks on from the ramp and Shane stares back at him. SmackDown goes off the air with AJ clutching the title as Owens looks on.







