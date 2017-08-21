Possible Debut Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW from Brooklyn

Share this article:

Former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode is currently backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to PWInsider. Roode appears to be the only NXT talent backstage for tonight’s RAW but there’s no word yet on if he will be debuting.

A Roode call-up has been rumored for a few weeks now. He just lost the NXT Title to Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night.

