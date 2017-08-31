Return on Tonight’s GFW Impact, AAA Stars Coming to GFW (Video), Taya Valkyrie

We’ve noted how Taya Valkyrie will be making her GFW TV debut soon. GFW posted the following on her arrival. You can also see two promos for her debut below:

Taya Valkyrie Set To Make IMPACT Debut Soon

There is a buzz amongst the Knockouts in GFW about the arrival of Taya Valkyrie to IMPACT. What is she planning upon her arrival? Who will she target once she arrives? Taya will certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

Originally from Canada, Taya is a former ballet dancer who always had a love for pro wrestling and now her career has taken her all over the world. A mainstay in Mexico for many years, Taya is the longest reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion (Women’s Champion) in history. Taya trained under the great Lance Storm and now looks to take IMPACT by storm as well.

She has excelled in every company she has worked for and we can only assume Taya will have her sights set on The GFW Knockouts Championship. With so many Knockouts vying for that top prize, what will happen next is anyone’s guess! One thing is for sure, the Knockouts Division is clearly heating up!