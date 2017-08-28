Title Change on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis.

Bliss is now a two-time RAW Women’s Champion. Sasha just won the title at last Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from the match, including the post-match segment that saw Nia Jax turn on Bliss:

