Title Change on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis (Photos, Videos)

Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis.
Bliss is now a two-time RAW Women’s Champion. Sasha just won the title at last Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from the match, including the post-match segment that saw Nia Jax turn on Bliss:
The GODDESS is ready…
Can @AlexaBliss_WWE become a 2-TIME #RAW #WomensChampion after tonight's main event? pic.twitter.com/fwRJDbrb29
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 29, 2017
The challenger @AlexaBliss_WWE needs a breather as @SashaBanksWWE takes it to her in this #WomensTitle main event! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LCKk73g3nx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 29, 2017
Here are some KNEES, @AlexaBliss_WWE…@SashaBanksWWE is IN CONTROL on #RAW! #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ZFPtd2SWc2
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
The #RAW #WomensTitle is ON THE LINE as @AlexaBliss_WWE challenges @SashaBanksWWE in a vicious #SummerSlam rematch! pic.twitter.com/H2ZOeHcK58
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
Perhaps @AlexaBliss_WWE is tapping her foot to the Memphis blues…and inflicting PAIN on @SashaBanksWWE in the process! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/Mlk0WA5Q8O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 29, 2017
A VICIOUS right hand from @AlexaBliss_WWE leads to THIS…
…but it's NOT ENOUGH to put @SashaBanksWWE away! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/upOsAA9qtR
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
"ALL IS RIGHT IN THE @WWEUniverse! THE GODDESS TAKES BACK THE THRONE!" – @WWEGraves #RAW pic.twitter.com/DhE7hdjbBC
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
A BLISSFUL celebration goes south in a hurry as @NiaJaxWWE DROPS the new #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE! pic.twitter.com/xGBX3BWyf6
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
Now that @AlexaBliss_WWE has reclaimed the #RAW #WomensTitle, @NiaJaxWWE puts their "friendship" on hold… in DOMINANT fashion! pic.twitter.com/eHdd0AVWGX
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
We have a NEW #RAW #WomensChampion in @AlexaBliss_WWE…but @NiaJaxWWE just put EVERYONE on notice! pic.twitter.com/wn6mB9HYIK
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
