WWE Universal Title Match Announced for No Mercy

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view next month. The match was made after Braun destroyed Lesnar in the opening segment of tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn, seen above.

No Mercy is a RAW brand pay-per-view that takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

