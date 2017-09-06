47 More Playable Superstars Announced In the Final WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal (Video) Share this article: As seen above, IGN has posted part 4 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young. This is the final roster reveal for the game. Their special guest for this video is Breezango. Below are 47 new playable Superstars confirmed for the game. Previously revealed Superstars can also be seen below: Previously Announced: Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Eric Young

Jinder Mahal

Bushwacker Butch

Bushwacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Nikki Cross

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Buddy Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre the Giant

Kane

Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

Goldust

Goldberg

Earthquake

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Larry Zbyszko

Brutus Beefcake

Greg Valentine

Edge

The Godfather

Eddie Guerrero

Daniel Bryan

Maryse

Naomi

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Ivory

Natalya

Mickie James

Becky Lynch

Tamina

Ember Moon

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder

Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles

Bobby Roode

The Miz

Roman Reigns

The Rock

Randy Orton

Triple H

Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar

John Cena

Kevin Owens

Samoa Joe

Big Cass

Rusev

Finn Bálor

Chris Jericho

Rick Martel

Mick Foley

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

Miss Jacqueline

Rikishi

Macho Man Randy Savage

Mr. Perfect

Lex Luger

Razor Ramon

Rick Rude

Vader

Ric Flair

Chad Gable

Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax

Tye Dillinger

Apollo Crews

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Neville

Shane Thorne

Akam

Rezar

Michael P.S. Hayes

Jimmy Garvin

Tommaso Ciampa

Cedric Alexander

Asuka

TJP

Roderick Strong

Johnny Gargano

Jason Jordan

Nick Miller

Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson Announced This Week: JBL

Tatanka

Typhoon

Tatsumi Fujinami

RVD

Booker T

Batista

Trish Stratus

Sycho Sid

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Christian

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Aiden English

Goldust

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Sting

Shawn Michaels

Titus O’Neil

Enzo Amore

The Brian Kendrick

Shane McMahon

Alicia Fox

Stephanie McMahon

Ultimate Warrior

Charlotte Flair

Curtis Axel

Bo Dallas

Kassius Ohno

Darren Young

Rich Swann

Gran Metalik

Noam Dar

Jack Gallagher

No Way Jose

Primo Colon

Epico Colon

Tyson Kidd

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Rhyno

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

R-Truth

Tyler Breeze

