AAA TripleMania Match to Air on Impact, GFW Amped Anthology Previews, Dezmond Xavier

Lashley and Moose Heading To Mexico

On #IMPACTonPop this Thursday, Lashley and Moose will be in Mexico, rather than the IMPACT Zone, to compete in a match for AAA Triple Mania!

It is a Battle Royale style match where they will be competing alongside other major stars including La Parka, Scorpio Jr., Averno, Crazy Boy, Argenis, Chessman and many more. Alliances many prove to be helpful, but to win, it’s every man for himself.

Who will come out on top? Will it be someone from GFW? If so, Lashley or Moose? Comment below who you think will win! The action happens Thursday at 8/7c on Pop TV.