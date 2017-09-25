Adam Cole Hypes The Undisputed Era, WWE No Mercy Recap Video, WWE Stock

Share this article:

Cathy Kelley looks at full results from last night’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in this recap video:

WWE stock was down 0.27% today, closing at $22.54 per share. Today’s high was $22.73 and the low was $22.50.

The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly made their WWE NXT Road Trip live event debuts together this weekend at shows in the Northeast. They faced NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain) in six-man action, losing two by Count Out and the other two ending in a draw after a brawl broke out. The group also attacked NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after the main event of the show each night. Those post-match beatdowns saw Johnny Gargano, The Street Profits and Oney Lorcan make the save but they also got beat up.

Cole, who will make his NXT TV debut this Wednesday night against Young, tweeted the following on the group running wild on the yellow brand:

