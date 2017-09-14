Adam Cole’s WWE NXT Singles Debut, WWE Stars Host Rally, Vince McMahon – Kevin Owens

- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to Tuesday’s big SmackDown angle between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens in this new video:
- Adam Cole’s WWE NXT in-ring debut will air on the September 27th episode. Cole wrestled NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University. Cole cut a pre-match promo and did the “BayBay!” taunt on the ramp, and he had “BayBay” on his trunks.
Emma, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews held an anti-bullying rally in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday morning. Below is a video from the event:
Don't be a bully… #BeAStar! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WWEMelbourne @TitusONeilWWE @ApolloCrews @EmmaWWE pic.twitter.com/Az4vyF2rMc
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2017
