Backstage News on Original Plans for the Finals of The Mae Young Classic

Share this article:

The original penciled-in finish for The Mae Young Classic had Kairi Sane defeating Toni Storm in the finals.

Sane going over Storm was the plan before the tournament started but it was switched to a semi-final match once WWE decided to go all out with Shayna Baszler and the Four Horsewomen angle. A source close to the tournament noted that it was decided early in the week for the night of the live finale to be all about Sane, saving the Horsewomen angle for a later date.

WWE likely did not decide on Sane being the winner until Monday. There had also been talk of having the tournament final decide would take the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title but that idea was nixed. As noted, Sane will compete for the vacant title at NXT “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th. No word yet on if she will compete in a singles match or a multi-person match but there’s been speculation on Sane vs. Ember Moon. We should know more after tonight’s NXT TV tapings.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More