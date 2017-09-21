Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler’s Status

Share this article:

WWE officials are still interested in doing a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen feud as multiple ideas have been discussed, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One issue being discussed is making sense of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch being on SmackDown while Sasha Banks and Bayley are on RAW but that could be solved by having the match on a joint pay-per-view such as the Survivor Series in November. There’s also been talk of doing a Flair vs. Ronda Rousey singles match at some point. It was previously believed that Ronda’s first singles match would be against Stephanie McMahon.

There are unconfirmed reports that Shayna Baszler has signed a contract with WWE. She was backstage for the first set of WWE NXT TV tapings after The Mae Young Classic finals but she was not used. After being booked strong in the tournament, the 37 year old was expected to sign with WWE when she stopped booking new indie dates.

