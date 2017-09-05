Backstage Video with MMA and WWE Horsewomen Groups, Mae Young Classic Finals, Brackets

WWE posted this video of MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Ronda Rousey facing off with WWE Horsewomen Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch. Rousey & Co. were ringside to support Baszler through the tournament and they are expected to be at the live finals in Vegas. Sasha Banks will likely be there as well as she missed the tournament tapings due to an overseas promotional tour.