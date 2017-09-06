Bobby Roode – SmackDown Notes, The Usos Pick Stipulation, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger

- Below is video of a special look at Bobby Roode from last night’s WWE SmackDown. Roode did not appear on the show but he did defeat Mike Kanellis in the pre-show dark match.
It doesn't get any more #GLORIOUS than @REALBobbyRoode…#SDLive pic.twitter.com/XwafzTcnAP
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have picked the stipulation for The New Day’s rematch from SummerSlam – a Street Fight. The match will take place on next Tuesday’s Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas, which will also feature Naomi’s rematch from SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya.
Speaking of next week’s Sin City SmackDown in Vegas, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has granted a title shot to Tye Dillinger for the show. Below is a photo from their backstage segment on last night’s SmackDown following Tye’s loss to Baron Corbin, who won after a cheap shot.
The #USOpenChallenge is ONLY open to one man NEXT WEEK, and it's @WWEDillinger! @AJStylesOrg will see him on Sin City #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/OAfBWvHS8u
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
