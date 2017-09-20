Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman – Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas

Share this article:

Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for tonight with Daniel Bryan questioning Brie Bella’s choices for their baby registry:

The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Oakland, California saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis in a squash. This was the same dark match that took place before last week’s SmackDown tapings. Roode also defeated Kanellis in a TV match on the August 29th SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Maria Kanellis was not with Mike this week.

Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer had this Twitter exchange after Dreamer tweeted about trying to book an old venue that the original ECW used to run:

I just called an OLD ECW venue

I asked if they were interested in a wrestling event

They said wrestling is banned since ECW@HeymanHustle — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 19, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More