Braun Strowman Booed, Bayley Talks WWE No Mercy (Video), Mojo Rawley – WWE 2K18

Below is video of Bayley talking to Mike Rome after last night’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view, which saw RA Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retain over Bayley, Emma, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 5 Way. Regarding her first match since the shoulder injury, Bayley says she did feel 100% going into the ring and she could feel one way but it’s a different animal when you’re in the ring face to face with someone like Jax. Bayley says she gave it everything she had and she didn’t come out on top but the good thing is that she’s not going anywhere. Bayley says she will be here tomorrow and the next day, and every other day until she wins back the title.

There was no dark main event segment after last night’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view went off the air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar left with Paul Heyman, correspondents noted that Braun Strowman was booed by the crowd before he recovered and made his exit. There was a feeling of disappointment in the main event among fans in attendance and fans on social media.

Below is video of Mojo Rawley showing off his WWE 2K18 character model during his recent promotional trip to Dubai:

