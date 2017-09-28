Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return, Kassius Ohno Talks Momentum (Video), Adam Cole Update

Share this article:

Below is video of Kassius Ohno talking to Christy St. Cloud after his win over the debuting Fabian Aichner on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Ohno says Fabian is so strong and wasn’t easy to put down but he found a way because he has to stay focused if he wants to build on this momentum. Ohno says he’s alert, prepared, ready for anything and ready for everything.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently advertised for the final RAW before the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 13th from Atlanta. Lesnar is not advertised for the pay-per-view itself as of this writing.

Former ROH Champion Adam Cole made his singles debut on this week’s NXT episode with a win over NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young. Below is video and a post-match photo:

