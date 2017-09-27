Charlotte Talks Ronda Rousey Match Rumor, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Starrcade

WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has also responded to the challenge issued by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. As noted, Gibson and Ricky Morton have been announced to appear at the SmackDown brand special event but it looks like they may return to the ring as well. Below is the tweet from Gibson along with the previous tweets from Morton, Gallows and Anderson: