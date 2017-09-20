Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson

Despite Rich Swann winning their rubber match on last week’s WWE 205 Live episode, the feud between Swann and TJP is not over as TJP attacked Swann on last night’s show. Swann was set to face Lince Dorado but Dorado was attacked backstage. Swann went to the back to check on his opponent but that’s when TJP met him with a superkick. Video of the attack can be seen below: