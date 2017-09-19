Chris Jericho Cruise Updates, Baron Corbin on AJ Styles (Video), The Bar’s 3D Move

Below is video of Baron Corbin sending a warning to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles ahead of their title match on tonight’s SmackDown. Corbin says WWE is a place for real men, legitimate tough guys but he sees AJ for what he really is – an internet sensation that has overstayed his welcome. Corbin says AJ isn’t good enough, big enough or strong enough and he’s just an average guy like everyone who sits in the crowd and cheers for him. Corbin says it’s a good thing AJ loves Japan because tonight Corbin will take his title, take his pride and send him back to where he came from.