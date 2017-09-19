Cody Rhodes & Michael Hayes on Starrcade, Curt Hawkins’ Streak Continues, Actor at RAW

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that the November 25th live event in Greensboro, NC will have a Starrcade theme, the first since 2000. The event, created by late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, led to Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes venting on Twitter. That led to Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) responding with a pitch for a Rhodes Brothers vs. The Hardys match as WWE announced that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will both be appearing at the SmackDown brand event. Cody also had a back & forth with WWE Hall of Famer & producer Michael “PS” Hayes over the event. You can see all tweets from Cody, Dustin, Brandi, Hayes and The Hardys below: