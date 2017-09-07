Eve Torres – WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE – Mountain Dew Contest

- We noted before how former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were teaching jiu-jitsu self defense techniques to talents at the WWE Performance Center last week. WWE posted this video from the session:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would win in a battle of Four Horsewomen. As of this writing, 54% went with MMA’s Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. The rest went with WWE’s Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.
As seen below, WWE and Mountain Dew are teaming up to send fans on a trip to WWE Mercy in Los Angeles this month. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz explains the contest in the video below and more details can be found at wwe.com/dew.
