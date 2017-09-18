First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella – DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman

Share this article:
  • Below is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN:

  • WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar – Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.

  • John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella’s appearance on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars premiere:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More