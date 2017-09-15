Former ROH Star to Make WWE NXT TV Debut, The Miz – Cleveland Browns, Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows will be holding an Open House for his Good Brothers Dojo wrestling school in North Jenkinsburg, Georgia this Saturday. Gallows will be there along with his other trainers – Tyson Dean, Scott Beach and Fry Daddy. Fans, aspiring wrestlers and pros are all invited. It appears that Gallows’ Bullet Proof Dojo with Joey Mercury is no longer happening. Details on Saturday’s event are in this flyer from Gallows: