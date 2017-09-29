Former Tag Team Champion Announces Departure from Impact Wrestling

Share this article:

It’s believed that several Impact Wrestling departures will be announced soon and former Tag Team Champion Robbie E announced on Twitter today that he is leaving the company.

Below are tweets from Robbie and Impact on the departure:

Thank you @impactwrestling for the last 7 plus years that have changed my life forever and I'll always appreciate… on to the next… pic.twitter.com/nQKow4UgSK — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) September 29, 2017

Thanks @RobbieEImpact for all your passion and hard work! Don’t miss a new #DadBodDestroyer from Robbie & @muscle_fitness every Monday. https://t.co/9z8kjVLKyr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2017

