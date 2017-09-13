GFW Briefly Launches New Network, Details on Monthly Price and Archived Content

Share this article:

GFW officially launched their Global Force Wrestling Network on Tuesday night at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com but it appears they have had some technical difficulties as all pages under the domain are now password restricted. It’s also possible that the link got out before the official launch as there’s no mention of the service on the GFW website or social media.

The site featured a video with Josh Mathews announcing that the service would include archived content from GFW/TNA/Impact, an ad-free experience, discounts for live pay-per-view events, discounts on merchandise and content from international promotions that are partners of GFW, which would be coming soon.

The archived content featured TNA pay-per-view events from 2004 through 2017 including One Night Only events, old episodes of Impact Wrestling, British Bootcamp Season 1 & 2, the TNA Legends series, the TNA Greatest Matches series and the Unfinished Business pay-per-view series.

The $5.99 service is currently available via Android and iOS but the video from Mathews noted that they will launch soon on X-Box, Roku and FireTV.

