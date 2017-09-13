Heel Turn on WWE 205 Live (Video), Baron Corbin’s Birthday, Mojo Rawley on The Hype Bros

After weeks of feuding with Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher apparently turned heel on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. During Kendrick’s main event match with Cedric Alexander, Gallagher hit the ring and attacked Alexander, leading to the disqualification. Gallagher beat Cedric up a bit before kicking him out of the ring. The show ended after Gallagher offered a handshake to Kendrick, which Kendrick accepted after hesitating. You can see video from the segment below: