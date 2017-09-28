Jason Jordan’s Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip

Share this article:
  • Below is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode with Nikki Bella stumbling on her way back to the ring:

  • RAW Superstar Jason Jordan turns 29 years old today while former WWE Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman turns 53 and Japanese legend Jado turns 48.

  • Below are the latest food vlogs from WWE announcer Greg Hamilton:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More