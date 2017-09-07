Jeff Jarrett Teases Projects, Updated GFW Impact Line-Up for Tonight, Drake vs. Sydal

Share this article:

Above and below are promos for tonight’s GFW Impact main event, which will see GFW Global Champion Eli Drake defend against Matt Sydal.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Impact episode:

Matt Sydal vs. GFW Global Champion Eli Drake

DJZ’s return

Footage of GFW stars in action at AAA TripleMania

Gail Kim & Allie vs. Taryn Terrell & GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna

GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX will be in action

Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley vs. Petey Williams & GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

Jeff Jarrett has not issued any public comments since his indefinite leave of absence from GFW was announced on Tuesday but he did edit his bios on Instagram and Twitter. Jarrett is already teasing new projects to come soon.

His Twitter bio now reads, “Husband! Father! Family Man! Love to quote Scripture and Quotes that mean something 2 me… Several new projects on the way…Bookings, email JJ4Jarrett@gmail.com” His Instagram bio now reads like this, “Really looking forward to things to come…”

Jarrett also posted these comments to Instagram:

