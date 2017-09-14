Jim Ross Online Book Signing Today, Dolph Ziggler “WWE Then & Now” Episode, The Hype Bros

The Hype Bros continue to play up their tension on social media after the loss to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Below are more comments from Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley as they face a potential split:

It's not always about IF you win or lose. Sometimes it's about HOW you win or lose. Either way, we gotta be better than this. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/fFZxirfbAP

— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) September 13, 2017