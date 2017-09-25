John Cena on If He’s Retiring, His WWE Role Being Different and More (Video)

Share this article:

John Cena’s post-match actions after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy had a lot of fans speculating on his WWE future. Several WWE Superstars even tweeted “thank you Cena” and wrote about respecting Cena, which added to the speculation. The official WWE Universe Twitter also used the “#ThankYouCena” hashtag in a post.

Below is video from Cena’s appearance on RAW Talk after the pay-per-view went off the air. footy betting

When asked by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s retiring, Cena says he just thinks his role in WWE is different now. Regardless of outside opportunities or not, he’s 40 years old and has had 15 elite years in WWE. Cena says he doesn’t know how much longer he can keep it up but he needs to know when to say when.

Cena says he is not done but he’s not sure if he can keep going at the pace he has been going at, and that’s a major thing he needs to consider. Cena goes on about how he lives WWE and says he will become like a “weird Batman character” that comes running when they shine the light.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More