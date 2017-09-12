John Cena Makes Wellness Policy Jab, Dash Wilder on Main Event, Chad Gable on Jason Jordan

Share this article:

John Cena and Roman Reigns had what may be their most heated exchange yet during this week’s WWE RAW from Anaheim. Following Reigns’ win over Jason Jordan, the two took shots at each other for the third week in a row. Reigns mentioned how he’s had more great matches in 2 years than Cena has had in his whole career. Cena told the crowd that we can’t pin this burial on him as Reigns buries himself every time he comes out and speaks on the mic, making it easy for Cena. As seen below, Cena ended the segment by taking a shot at Reigns for violating the WWE Wellness Policy in the summer of 2016.

WWE taped the following matches last night in Anaheim for this week’s Main Event episode:

Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

Speaking of Jordan vs. Reigns, last night’s loss came after losing to Cena in the opener of last week’s RAW. Jordan’s former tag team partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following post-match praise:

Everyone finally getting to see what I've known since the first time we teamed up. @JasonJordanJJ is one of the best we got. — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 12, 2017

