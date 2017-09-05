John Cena and His Mom In New Commercial, WWE Stock & Viewership Notes, Sin Cara

It appears Sin Cara was doing promotional work for WWE in Mexico City last Thursday. He met with Raul Jimenez of the Mexican National Team and had an early birthday celebration ahead of his 40th this week. It also looks like the SmackDown Superstar took part in a photoshoot while he was in town, as seen below. Cara worked the Independence Day Battle Royal on the July 4th SmackDown but his last TV singles match came on May 2nd – a loss to Dolph Ziggler. He’s worked some live events this summer as well.