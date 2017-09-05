John Cena and His Mom In New Commercial, WWE Stock & Viewership Notes, Sin Cara

- Below is a brand new Hefty commercial with John Cena and his mom Carol:
- There is no WWE stock update from Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Viewership for this week’s RAW and SmackDown will also be delayed due to the holiday.
It appears Sin Cara was doing promotional work for WWE in Mexico City last Thursday. He met with Raul Jimenez of the Mexican National Team and had an early birthday celebration ahead of his 40th this week. It also looks like the SmackDown Superstar took part in a photoshoot while he was in town, as seen below. Cara worked the Independence Day Battle Royal on the July 4th SmackDown but his last TV singles match came on May 2nd – a loss to Dolph Ziggler. He’s worked some live events this summer as well.
Un gusto verte amigo @SinCaraWWE #RJ9 #followthefaceless #futbol #luchalibre pic.twitter.com/MD75EaQyrr
— Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) August 31, 2017
Previo al partido de la @miseleccionmx, @Raul_Jimenez9 recibe la visita de @SinCaraWWE luchador de la @WWE https://t.co/4wJVWNhied pic.twitter.com/s4fHgZIoDS
— AS México (@ASMexico) August 31, 2017
¡Sorpresa! @SinCaraWWE visita a @Raul_Jimenez9 en concentración del Tri e intercambiaron regalos https://t.co/vHQPbQCQ4Y pic.twitter.com/cLLKOwwNqQ
— Publimetro MX (@PublimetroMX) August 31, 2017
🎥 En la concentración de @miseleccionmx celebraron el cumpleaños de @SinCaraWWE pic.twitter.com/JM1pHjt9U6
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 31, 2017
Día de shooting en Ciudad de México! Parece rápido pero fueron unas 5 hs…👏😂📸 #SinCara pic.twitter.com/PebWjKn32d
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) September 1, 2017
