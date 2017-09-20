John Cena Reveals “Ferdinand” Trailer, Aleister Black – WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

Aleister Black breaks his silence

Since arriving on the scene in NXT, Aleister Black has let his actions speak for him. Using his head-turning Black Mass finisher to profound effect, the Dutch destroyer has laid out one Superstar after another as he’s accumulated his impressive undefeated streak over the past five months.

However, the mercurial Superstar has yet to utter even a single word during that time, leaving the NXT Universe only to speculate about his motives inside the ring.

Tonight, that all changes. Find out what the mysterious Black has to say when he breaks his silence, exclusively on WWE Network.