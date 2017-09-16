Kairi Sane Talks Elbow Drop, American Crowds vs. Japanese Crowds, Winning The MYC

Share this article:

Kairi Sane spoke with NBC Sports after defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals of WWE’s The Mae Young Classic earlier this week. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

What went through your mind as you stood in the ring as the first-ever winner of the Mae Young Classic?

“I was very proud of myself to be there as one of the finalists. It was surprising that I made it so far. I felt nervous, but it was such a happy day for me.”

Your elbow drop has become world famous, how did you come up with such a unique variation of a move that’s been around forever?

“I’ve been doing this for about six years now and at first the diving elbow drop did not work. I got injured and it wasn’t my finisher at first, but the move was important to me. I wanted to win using my elbow, so now it has become my form. It’s my favorite thing to do when I perform.”

What are some differences between working in front of an American audience as opposed to a Japanese audience?

“I have to say American fans make me happier. I love their reactions. It’s very exciting and fun. It’s as if they’re fighting together with me.”

