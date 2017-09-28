Kane on a Possible WWE Return, Being Happy with Braun Strowman, Politics, More

Share this article:

Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports recently interviewed WWE veteran Kane (Glenn Jacobs) about running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, his future with the company and more. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

What about your time in WWE has prepared for you for politics?

I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I’m one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed. I’m also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I’m one people that is consulted about that. … It’s actually my involvement in WWE that I’ve found hopefully will help me out in the political realm.

You were known for being somewhat politically active while in the WWE but haven’t run for office until now. What made you think the time was right?

I’m 50 years old. There’s a bit of a time constraint maybe. (laughs) It’s just that time in my life and for my family as well that it’s a good decision for me to pursue this.

Why run on the local level and not something on the state or federal levels?

At the federal level, as a member of Congress, you have one vote out of 435, and in the Senate it’s one out of 100. So, the ability to get some stuff done exists as a much larger opportunity at a local level than in the federal government.

How often do you get a chance to watch WWE these days?

I catch a little most Mondays. I’m really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it’s probably him. So, I’m really happy to see him doing so well. I think WWE is in very good hands with — they’re not even the younger generation anymore — but with the people that are there now carrying the flag for them.

Are you retired from the ring at this point or is that dependent on the outcome of the election?

We have a saying in the WWE: never say never. So, I can’t answer that question. (laughs)

