Kofi Kingston Injured?, Asuka Appears at Main Roster Show (Photo), Kurt Angle

Asuka is currently on the road with the WWE SmackDown brand as she appeared at last night’s live event in Hawaii. Wearing a sling, the new RAW Superstar appeared in the corner of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch as they defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka in a Handicap Match. Asuka was originally scheduled to work the match until she suffered the collarbone injury. You can see a photo of The Empress of Tomorrow with the winners below: