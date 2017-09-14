Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish Challenged (Video), Video on Asuka’s WWE NXT Career, NWJ vs. Lars Sullivan

NXT aired this video looking back at the yellow brand career of former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, who is headed to the RAW brand after relinquishing the title while remaining undefeated. NXT General Manager William Regal noted on this week’s show that he will be making an announcement on the title soon but as noted after The Mae Young Classic, winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant title at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th. No word yet on who her opponent will be but speculation is that it will be hometown star Ember Moon.