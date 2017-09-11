mainpage

columns

contact us

forums

information

news feed

sitemap

survey

wrestling q&a Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

News Board Options Previous Post Next Post Comment on this Article Return Home Translate









Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



WWE RAW Report 9/11/17 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with Mike Rome inviting everyone in the arena to stand for a moment of silence to remember the 9/11 terror attacks. The USA chants start up as we cut to the RAW opening video.

We’re live from the Honda Center in Anaheim as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman will take place for the first time ever. Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan We go right back to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns. Jason Jordan is out. They size each other up to start. We see John Cena backstage watching. They lock up and break. Reigns finally connects with a right hand. Reigns ends up taking control in the corner but Jordan powers out with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan works Reigns around now. More back and forth action. Reigns goes for the Superman punch but Jordan wrestles him to the mat and applies a Crossface submission. Reigns makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Reigns retreats to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Reigns has regained control. Reigns works Jordan around the ring as we see Cena backstage watching again. Reigns sends Jordan hard into the corner. Jordan shows frustration now. Reigns with a suplex for a 2 count. Reigns takes Jordan down again and keeps him grounded as fans do dueling chants for Reigns. Reigns catches Jordan in a big Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns keeps Jordan grounded again with a headlock. Jordan fights up and out, then launches Reigns with a big overhead suplex for a pop. Jordan blocks a Samoan Drop and comes back with a big clothesline for a 2 count. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Jordan drops Reigns twice. Jordan with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Jordan scoops Reigns and drives him back into the corner. Jordan goes for another belly-to-belly but Reigns decks him. They run the ropes and Reigns misses a clothesline. Jordan slams Reigns for another close 2 count. Jordan with the big running thrust in the corner. Jordan drops the straps and hits a pair of Northern Lights suplexes for another close pin attempt. Jordan applies the Crossface again but Reigns grabs the bottom rope. Reigns fights Jordan off with elbows. Jordan goes for another corner thrust but Reigns moves and he hits the ring post. Jordan lands out on the floor. Reigns comes out and hits a Drive By. Reigns brings it back into the ring and hits a Superman punch. Some fans boo as Reigns waits in the corner for Jordan to get up. Reigns nails a spear for the win. Winner: Roman Reigns After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits and we see Cena backstage watching again. Reigns approaches Jordan in the corner and extends his hand for a shake. They shake and we get another look at Cena backstage. Charly Caruso approaches Cena for comments on the victory. Cena says he has something to say but he’s going to go say it to Reigns’ face. Reigns poses in the corner as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Roman Reigns is waiting in the corner while his music plays. John Cena’s music interrupts and out he comes as fans sing their own version of his theme song. Cena says he’s excited to hear what Reigns has to say after last week’s comments on how the rookie Jason Jordan almost defeated Cena. Cena says that rookie almost defeated The Guy tonight. Cena says Reigns has some explaining to do. He mocks Reigns. Reigns says he was out here having a great match, something Cena would know nothing about. Reigns says he’s had more great matches in 2 years than Cena has had in his whole career. Reigns asks what Cena has to say about that. Cena says he loves it because Reigns makes this easy for him. All Cena has to do is come out and let Reigns talk. Cena says we can’t pin this one on him – Reigns is burying himself. Cena goes on and says Reigns is like a one-man centipede with his head buried up his ass. Cena says Reigns actually thinks he runs the place because no one has cut him down to size yet. Cena says that’s why he is here. Cena goes on and says he comes out week after week to give Reigns a chance but he keeps failing and that is not what The Guy does. Cena says Reigns should have done his homework before dragging his sorry ass out here. If Reigns is The Guy, he will dust himself off and show Cena something at No Mercy. Cena says looking at him now, No Mercy will be a cake walk. Cena turns to leave but Reigns tells him to bring his bitch ass back. Reigns says Cena is usually the one getting called out but he wonders why Cena came to RAW to call him out. Reigns says maybe it’s because Reigns is selling the tickets that Cena hasn’t sold in years. Reigns goes on and says WWE can make it without Cena. WWE doesn’t need Cena, Cena needs WWE. Reigns says Cena needs WWE because he can’t break into Hollywood. Reigns says if Cena needs help, he knows a guy – an apparent reference to The Rock. Reigns says Cena can’t back up whatever he’s going to spin. Cena says he’s about to fight fire with fire, putting it into words even Reigns can understand. Cena tells Reigns to consider him to be alike a drug test at No Mercy… Reigns can’t pass him. Cena drops the mic and leaves as his music plays. Still to come, Cena vs. Braun Strowman. Also, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is here. We see Sasha Banks backstage walking. We go to commercial. Emma vs. Sasha Banks Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks as Emma waits in the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is on commentary. The bell rings and they lock up. Emma takes Sasha to the corner and unloads with boots. Sasha fights out and makes a comeback for a pin attempt. Sasha with a backslide for a 2 count. Sasha catches a kick and keeps control but Emma floors her with a clothesline. The music hits and out comes Nia Jax. Nia stops on the stage and stares at the ring before turning to join the announcers, staring down Bliss. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Emma has Sasha down in the middle of the ring. Emma gets up and hits the gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Emma keeps control but Sasha rolls her up for a 2 count. Sasha ends up driving Emma face first into the turnbuckles. Sasha with more offense and a dropkick now. Sasha sends Emma flying with scissors. Emma fights back in the corner and turns Sasha upside down in a Tree of Woe. Emma unloads as the referee warns her. Emma launches herself at Sasha while she’s upside down. Emma with a 2 count. Sasha ends up applying the Banks Statement out of nowhere for the win. Winner: Sasha Banks After the match, Sasha stands tall in the ring as we see Bliss and Nia sitting beside each other at the announce table. Cole leads us to a video package looking at last week’s Steel Cage match, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Big Show. Back from a break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Heyman does the grand introduction for his client and hypes WWE No Mercy, where Lesnar will defend who Heyman says is the most worthy contender in WWE. Lesnar says the odds are against Lesnar and talks about how Braun put Lesnar through the tables at SummerSlam, about how he laid Lesnar out the next night on RAW. Heyman says we are looking at an unprecedented situation where Lesnar is facing a challenger that is bigger and more powerful than Lesnar. Heyman’s question… is Braun better than the baddest man on the planet? He has to be all three. Heyman says you have to rip the title away from The Beast, you have to take what belongs to Lesnar at No Mercy. Heyman says Braun kind of reminds him of Lesnar in 2002 when Lesnar beat people like Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Rob Van Dam, The Rock and others. He says now Braun is going to come out and manhandle Cena tonight. Heyman goes on and asks if Braun is ready to cross the border into Suplex City. Heyman hypes the match up, gets riled up and gets Braun to come out. Braun hits the ring and they go at it. Braun blocks a suplex and beats Brock into the corner. Braun scoops Lesnar for the powerslam but Lesnar slides out. Lesnar nails a German suplex but Braun pops right back up and stares Lesnar down. Lesnar can’t believe it. They face off in the middle of the ring. Lesnar swings but Braun chokeslams him. Braun with the big running powerslam now. Braun grabs the WWE Universal Title and raises it over Lesnar while putting his boot on him. Braun’s music hits again. He places the title on Lesnar’s chest and counts to 3 before leaving. Braun stands tall on the apron and raises his arms as we go to replays. Heyman hits the ring to check on Lesnar now. Lesnar stares from the mat and shakes his head as Braun marches to the back. Still to come, Cena vs. Braun plus Enzo Amore on MizTV. Also, Bray Wyatt is here. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Cole offers thoughts & prayers to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Booker talks about Houston and thanks everyone for their support. Graves mentions how you can donate to the Red Cross. Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt We go to the ring and out comes Goldust. Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen. Wyatt says he’s been watching Goldust for some time now. He used to think Goldust was bizarre and different but now he thinks he’s just afraid. Afraid to take off his paint and show the world the man that lives underneath. Wyatt says Goldust has so many insecurities he wishes the paint would dry for good. Just like Finn Balor, the paint is nothing more than your power, your weapon to protect you from the truth because without it, you’re just a mortal. All Goldust can do now is… run. Wyatt blows out the lantern and makes his way to the arena. The bell rings and Goldust goes right to work. Goldust drops Wyatt with a boot. Wyatt scrambles to the floor but Goldust follows and keeps control. They bring it back into the ring and Goldust gets a few shots in before Wyatt floors him with a clothesline. Wyatt mounts Goldust with right hands now. Wyatt goes for the senton but Goldust rolls out of the way. Wyatt ends up on the floor. Goldust launches himself off the apron, taking Wyatt down on the floor. Goldust keeps control on the floor as the referee counts. Goldust brings it back in but Wyatt decks him and runs him into the steel ring post. Goldust counters a move and covers Wyatt for a 2 count. Wyatt runs the ropes and launches himself at Goldust to take him down. Wyatt grabs Goldust for Sister Abigail and nails it for the pin. Winner: Bray Wyatt After the match, Wyatt stands tall as we go to replays. Wyatt takes a rag and starts wiping the paint off Goldust’s face as fans boo. Wyatt yells about Goldust being just a man, calling the fans idiots. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor. Wyatt retreats to the floor but Balor tells him to bring it. Wyatt taunts Balor from the ramp as Balor looks on from the ring. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sheamus and Cesaro, asking about tonight’s match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and if it distracts them from the title shot at No Mercy. Sheamus says they see Gallows and Anderson as more of a threat than the champs. Cesaro says they don’t like them and they will win tonight but there’s no denying Gallows and Anderson are a team. They knock Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and say the real test for them will come at No Mercy when they bring the full weight of The Bar down on them. They go on to predict the champs will throw each other to the wolves when the pressure is on at No Mercy. They walk off and we go back to commercial. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for commentary. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson are out first for the match. Sheamus & Cesaro are out next. They turn to the champs and talk trash from the stage. Rollins & Ambrose get up and a brawl breaks out on the stage. Gallows & Anderson rush up to join the fight. Sheamus, Cesaro, Gallows & Anderson beat down the champs before turning on each other. Ambrose & Rollins get back into the mix. Officials are out to try and separate the teams. Still to come, Cena vs. Strowman. Also, Enzo Amore on MizTV. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with the three tag teams. Rollins and Ambrose approach RAW General Manager Kurt Angle backstage and they want a match against both of the other teams. Angle can’t put his tag champs at risk this close to No Mercy but if they find two partners, he will book an eight-man match. The announcers talk about how Kurt Angle has signed the hottest free agent in WWE. Graves leads us to a teaser for Asuka’s RAW debut, coming soon. Nia Jax is backstage watching the promo. Alexa Bliss appears and can’t believe Asuka is coming to try and steal their thunder. Bliss says RAW should be the Nia and Alexa show. She keeps kissing up to Nia but Nia says they aren’t best friends. Bliss apologizes for what has happened and says she wants to just put this behind them and be best friends again. Nia says maybe but Bliss might not want to be her best friend after she found out what she did. Nia says the singles match between her and Bliss is happening next week as she spoke with Kurt Angle to make it happen. Nia walks off and Bliss looks concerned. Elias is backstage walking with his guitar. Back to commercial. Elias vs. Kalisto Back from the break and Elias is in the ring with a spotlight and a guitar to debut his new song. He’s interrupted by the music as Kalisto makes his entrance. Lots of back and forth early on. Elias turns it around after shutting Kalisto down. Elias unloads in the corner with boots now as the referee backs him off. Elias talks some trash and keeps control for another 2 count. Elias keeps Kalisto down and works on his arm now. Kalisto finally makes a comeback and hits a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Kalisto goes to the top but Elias moves out of the way. Elias catches Kalisto in a huge powerbomb. Elias stomps some more now. Elias hits the Drift Away for the pin. Winner: Elias After the match, Elias stands tall over Kalisto. We get a look back at what happened with Strowman and Lesnar earlier tonight. Still to come, Braun vs. Cena. Back to commercial. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman Back from the break and out comes John Cena. Cena is fired up as he tells his opponent to come on. The music finally hits and out comes Braun Strowman for his first match with Cena. The bell rings and they stare each other down, Cena from the corner. Cena charges but Braun immediately shoves him out of the ring. Cena looks concerned on the floor. He re-enters the ring but takes his time sizing Braun up. They lock up and Cena goes for a headlock. Braun pushes Cena off the ropes and floors him with a shoulder. We see Roman Reigns watching backstage as Braun splashes Cena in the corner. Braun works Cena around the ring and keeps control. Braun stands on Cena at the bottom rope as the referee warns him. Braun stands tall with his back to Cena as the referee checks on Cena. Cena ducks a clothesline and nails a dropkick to stun Braun. Braun comes right back with a big dropkick of his own. Braun stands tall and yells out at Cena backs into the corner. Braun charges and splashes Cena in the corner again. Braun overpowers Cena and yells at the crowd about Cena being their hero. Cena fights back again and goes for an Attitude Adjustment but he can’t get Braun up. Braun clubs Cena back to the mat. Braun keeps control and beats on Cena in the corner. Braun charges but Cena gets his boots up. Braun catches Cena in mid-air and hits a big fall-away slam. Braun stands tall as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Braun continues to dominate Cena. We see how Braun sent Cena into the steel steps during the commercial. Cena manages to dump Braun over the top rope now but Braun keeps control. They bring it back into the ring and Cena goes for the AA but Braun collapses on top of him for the 2 count. Braun charges in the corner but misses. Cena with a side slam. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Braun jumps up and nails a big spinebuster for a 2 count. We see Reigns backstage watching the match. Cena keeps fighting and goes for another AA, nailing it this time. Braun rolls out of the ring to avoid the pin. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Cena ends up running around the ring but Braun jumps up with half of the steel steps and drives them into Cena’s face. Cena goes down at ringside. Braun places part of the steps in the ring as the referee warns him. Braun brings Cena back into the ring while he’s dazed. Braun scoops Cena and hits a big powerslam on top of the steel steps for the disqualification. Winner by DQ: John Cena After the bell, Braun stands tall and poses over Cena. Braun stands on the steps and raises his arms as his music hits. We see Reigns backstage watching again as Braun mocks Cena with the “you can’t see me” gesture. Charly Caruso approaches Reigns for comments on what just happened. Reigns says The Monster didn’t show Cena any mercy but neither will he. Reigns walks off as we go to replays as Braun continues to stand over Cena. Still to come, Rollins and Ambrose with mystery partners vs. The Club and The Bar. Also, Enzo Amore on MizTV. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see Rollins and Ambrose backstage looking for tag team partners. They approach a few teenagers first, then Dean Malenko and Joey Mercury, and finally The Hardys. It looks like we have a match. We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The ring is set up for another must see edition of MizTV. Miz welcomes us to MizTV. Before he introduces his guest, he and wife Maryse have a special announcement that will change WWE forever. Miz says he and Maryse have been thinking long and hard about how they want to announce this special news, and they wanted to do it in WWE where they first met. Maryse announces that they are expecting their first child. A big “yes!” chant starts up as they kiss. Miz says unlike Kurt Angle, he will be there for their child from day one. To honor their little miracle, he has prepared a speech on fatherhood. The music interrupts and out comes tonight’s guest, Enzo Amore. Enzo does his introduction and hits the ring. Miz points out how he just interrupted a deeply personal moment between he and his wife. Enzo says he came out to celebrate. Miz goes on about how Enzo and Big Cass were the next big thing when they came to RAW but look at Enzo and his big mouth now. Miz mentions Enzo being kicked off the WWE tour bus and out of the locker room. Miz says Enzo didn’t choose to bring his personality to the cruiserweight division – there was just nowhere else for him to go because nobody on the RAW roster can stand him. Miz says that’s a lot coming from him. Miz goes on and he’s upset about Enzo interrupting the biggest moment of his life. Miz sees so much talent in Enzo but he keeps making mistake after mistake and he’s tired of it. Miz says Enzo won’t be able to go to WWE 205 Live and hang with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who works on his craft. Miz says Enzo is just worried about hanging with third-rate rappers. Miz goes on and says Enzo no longer has a 7 foot tall meal ticket, people see he’s nothing but a con artist with a couple of catchphrases now. Enzo fires back and says Miz copies everyone in the back, including Ric Flair. Enzo says he is original but Miz is just a carbon copy of others. Enzo says he’s going to No Mercy to win the WWE Cruiserweight Champion but he has no problem coming back to RAW to beat The Miz, who is nothing but a paper champion. Miz laughs at the idea that he’s a paper champion. He asks fans if they think he’s a paper champion and a “no!” chant briefly starts up. Miz asks Enzo if he really thinks he’s championship material because if he was, his best friend would not have abandoned him. Enzo says he may not have a lot of friends but he has the two things he needs to fight Miz right now. Miz says Enzo has no idea what he’s getting into. Miz is going to show Enzo how to walk, talk and act like a champion. Miz is going to dedicate his victory to his unborn child. Enzo says he will apologize to the baby when its born but Daniel Bryan was right… there’s only one word to describe Miz and he’s going to spell it out. We go to commercial with Miz staring at Enzo. Enzo Amore vs. The Miz Back from the break and the match is underway. Enzo retreats and goes to the floor early on, taking a shot at Miz’s in-ring action by saying it’s straight-to-DVD. Miz eventually gets the upperhand and talks trash into the mic while he works Enzo over on the floor. Miz brings Enzo back in and goes to the top with the mic. Enzo hits the top rope and crotches Miz. Enzo talks more trash on the mic, telling Miz’s unborn kid to ask, “who’s ya daddy?” Miz gets upset and unloads on Enzo. The Miztourage gets involved for the disqualification. Winner by DQ: Enzo Amore The Miztourage destroys Enzo and beats him down at ringside. They bring him back into the ring and Miz stands over him as a “who’s your daddy?” chant starts. Miz picks Enzo up and drops him again with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz stands tall with Maryse in the ring as his music plays. Still to come, our eight-man main event. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers hype Bliss vs. Jax on next week’s RAW and TJP vs. Rich Swann on this week’s 205 Live. Enzo Amore is backstage in rough shape when WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville approaches him. Neville stares at Enzo and just starts laughing at him. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy We go to the ring for tonight’s main event. Sheamus and Cesaro are wrapping up their entrance as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson wait. We see what happened earlier to set this match up. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are out first for their team. The Hardys are out last. The faces hit the ring and a big brawl breaks out. Jeff works on Cesaro in the corner while the others take it to the floor. The bell rings with Jeff and Cesaro starting off. Jeff drops Cesaro and hits the signature leg drop. Jeff works on Cesaro’s arm now. Matt tags in and they double team Cesaro. Matt covers for a quick pin attempt. Cesaro hits an uppercut on Matt and in comes Sheamus to work Matt over. Matt turns it around as Cesaro and Sheamus both get sent to the floor. Jeff comes in and hits Poetry In Motion to the floor on Sheamus and Cesaro. The Hardys stand tall as fans do the “delete!” chant and we go back to commercial. Back from the break and Gallows comes in to go at it with Ambrose. Gallows ends up leveling Ambrose on the floor with a big kick thanks to interference from Cesaro. The referee counts Ambrose. Gallows brings Ambrose back in and drops him for a close 2 count. Sheamus comes in and tags Cesaro in for a double team in the corner. Cesaro and Sheamus with another double team as Ambrose kicks out at 2. Sheamus keeps Ambrose grounded now. Ambrose looks to fight back but Sheamus cuts him off and in comes Gallows. Gallows takes Ambrose to the corner and hits a big splash. Anderson tags in now and they double team Ambrose with a neckbreaker. Anderson covers for a 2 count. Cesaro comes back in as Ambrose gets double teamed again. Cesaro keeps Ambrose grounded near their corner. Ambrose tangles with Cesaro now but he can’t get the tag as Sheamus comes in. Cesaro and Sheamus with a double team White Noise from the corner. Matt comes in and breaks the pin up. Gallows and Anderson pull Matt to the floor and launch him into the barrier. Anderson tags in and keeps up the attack on Ambrose. Ambrose fights back and goes for Dirty Deeds but it’s blocked for a pin attempt. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker to Anderson. Gallows comes in and stops a tag. Ambrose fights out of a Magic Killer and nails a clothesline on Gallows. Ambrose rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus charges but hits the ring post when Ambrose moves. Ambrose crawls for a tag but Cesaro stops him. Ambrose counters and dumps Cesaro over the top to the floor. Rollins finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson. Rollins fights off his opponents and unloads on Anderson. Rollins with a kick to the face as Gallows breaks it up. Jeff with a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Gallows as well. The Hardys are distracted by Sheamus and Cesaro from the apron but they tell them to bring it. It looks like Sheamus and Cesaro are leaving Gallows and Anderson hanging as they look on from the stage. This leads to Rollins hitting a superkick and Ambrose hitting Dirty Deeds on Anderson. Rollins covers for the pin. Winners: The Hardys, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose After the match, the winners stand tall in the ring as Sheamus and Cesaro look on from the stage. RAW goes off the air. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







Polls





RAW

SmackDown

NXT

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA



