LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week's show and Kevin Owens' attack on Vince McMahon.

We’re live from Oakland, California with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. Shane says we just saw what he considers to be a cowardly act by Kevin Owens to his father. Shane says one thing is for sure, he has to give his dad credit for being one tough, salty SOB. Shane says he and his father have had their differences in the past but at the end of the day, he’s still his father and he loves him. Shane tells Owens to imagine if he was the one at home last week watching with his sons while his father got beat down by a coward. Shane says the McMahon family will strike back with vengeance when attacked. Shane goes on and says Owens doesn’t realize what he has done, or maybe he does. He not only beat down the Chairman and CEO of WWE, he beat down the patriarch of the McMahon family. Shane condemns Owens to a ruthless beat down, he condemns Owens to vengeance, he condemns Owens to Hell In a Cell. Shane drops the mic and leaves. Still to come, Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see Randy Orton walking backstage. Back to commercial. Aiden English vs. Randy Orton Back from the break and Hamilton introduces Aiden English in the ring. Aiden starts singing but the music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. The bell rings and Aiden immediately attacks Orton and catches him off guard, taking it to the corner. Aiden unloads in the corner as the referee warns him and fans boo. Orton comes back out of the corner with a clothesline as fans pop. Orton keeps control and catches English in a powerslam. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but English scrambles to the floor. Orton follows and keeps control, connecting with an uppercut. Orton goes to back drop English on the announce table but English slides out and turns it around. English launches Orton over the announce table and returns to the ring. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Orton turns it around, working English over in the corner. Orton stomps away and rocks him with more punches & uppercuts. The referee warns Orton. English takes advantage and connects with a cheap shot thumb to the eye, then hits a dropkick for a 2 count. English goes to work and keeps Orton grounded now. Orton tries to fight back but he runs into a boot in the corner. Orton goes to the second rope and comes flying off but Orton catches him in mid-air with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin. Winner: Randy Orton After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. The music interrupts and out comes Rusev with a mic. Speaking from the ramp as fans fans boo, Rusev says he was going to be a national hero in his homeland of Bulgaria going into SummerSlam but Orton turned him and his family into a national disgrace in just 10 seconds. So tonight, Rusev is going to rip the fangs out of The Viper’s mouth and he’s going to do this right now. Rusev marches to the ring as Orton waits. Orton nods his head to the referee to accept the match and the bell rings. Randy Orton vs. Rusev Rusev enters the ring as English jumps on the apron for a distraction. Orton catches a kick but Rusev blocks the RKO. Orton pushes English off the apron but this leads to Rusev leveling Orton with a kick and covering him for the quick win. Winner: Rusev After the match, Orton recovers as Rusev’s music hits. We get a replay of the quick finish. Rusev retreats to the ramp and taunts Orton. Still to come, Kevin Owens will be here live via satellite to respond to Shane McMahon. Also, Charlotte Flair will have an update on her dad. We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Renee Young approaches an excited Rusev backstage. She says he seems elated but he asks what that means. Rusev is thrilled about pinning Randy Orton, saying he will now return home as a conquering hero. He starts chanting “Rusev #1” and we hear some fans pick up the chant in the arena. Rusev walks off. We go to the ring and Hamilton introduces The Singh Brothers. They give an introduction for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and out he comes. The three march to the ring together. Jinder takes the mic and says he knows it’s hard to believe but some people were in an absolute uproar about what he said about Shinsuke Nakamura last week, and apparently Nakamura was upset also. Jinder says at least Nakamura’s face is full of delight. He goes on and shows more stills of Nakamura’s facial expressions on the big screen as The Singh Brothers laugh, just like last week. Jinder goes on poking fun at Nakamura, cracking jokes on him being Japanese and showing stills on the big screen. Fans chant Nakamura’s name now. Jinder says the fans will turn on Nakamura just like they turned on him. He says fans chant for Nakamura and sing his theme song to hide their own xenophobia. Jinder goes on talking about how fans are making racist jokes about Nakamura behind his back. Jinder speaks in Punjabi now and wraps the segment by raising the WWE Title in the air. Still to come, AJ defends against Corbin. We get the Hispanic Heritage Month video on singer & actress Jennifer Lopez before going back to commercial. Back from the break and Renee is with Shinsuke Nakamura backstage for his reaction to Jinder Mahal. Nakamura says it was funny but not as funny as when he wins the WWE Title. WWE United States Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles as we see what led to this match. AJ takes the mic and fans chant his name. AJ says first, Kevin Owens has no idea what he’s done after what he did to Vince McMahon last week. Owens beat up the man responsible for AJ being in WWE and the man responsible for the WWE Universe being here tonight. AJ was happy to hear it would be Owens vs. Shane in Hell In a Cell. AJ is confident that Owens won’t make it out alive. AJ addresses Mr. Shortcut Baron Corbin now and starts talking about some of his recent failures. AJ says Corbin will fail when he steps into the ring with The Phenomenal One. AJ says Corbin can huff and puff but he will never blow down the house that AJ Styles built. The music hits and out comes Baron Corbin. Corbin hits the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Corbin decks AJ before the bell rings. Corbin unloads in the corner as the referee tries to get him to stop. Tye Dillinger runs out for the save and takes out Corbin’s knee. Tye unloads and sends Corbin out of the ring. Referees run down to break up the fight. Corbin scrambles back into the ring and sells an ankle injury. AJ is slow to recover in the corner as well. Corbin clutches his ankle. AJ attacks Corbin and applies the Calf Crusher. The hold is broken as Corbin rolls to the floor and the referee talks to AJ. Corbin clutches his ankle on the floor as the referee checks on him and AJ's music plays. Still to come, Charlotte Flair gives thanks to fans for their support of her dad. Back to commercial.