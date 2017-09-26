mainpage

WWE SmackDown Report 9/26 Share this article: Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look at the feud between Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

We’re live from Glendale, Arizona with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. All Owens has heard is about how Shane McMahon will take action or respond, Shane this and Shane that. Owens asks where Shane is. Owens says he’s been called a coward for what he did to Vince McMahon, for not being here last Tuesday. Owens says he’s standing here right now in the middle of the ring… Shane here’s your opportunity, where are you? Fans chant for Shane. Owens says Shane is no coward, he’s actually a very smart man. Owens says he respects and actually likes Vince. Shane saw what Owens did to a man he respects & likes, so imagine what he will do to someone he doesn’t. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn. Sami asks Owens what’s wrong with him? Sami isn’t here to fight, he’s here because Owens has lost complete control. Sami has known Owens for years and it never ends well when Owens snaps. Owens insists he’s cool but let’s be honest, Sami isn’t here to talk sense into Owens. He’s here because once again Owens has out-shined and eclipsed Sami like in the past. Owens brags about how he’s had more success in WWE than Sami, who signed with the company two years earlier. They have more words and drop the mics. They slowly meet in the middle of the ring until the music hits and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan isn’t sure if Shane will be here tonight but that might be best for Owens. But he does know someone who is here that wants to fight Owens. Bryan makes Sami vs. Owens for tonight. Bryan’s music hits as the former best friends stare each other down. Owens leaves the ring. Still to come, a Pride of Bulgaria celebration with Rusev and Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin. We go to commercial. Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin Back from the break and out comes Baron Corbin first. Tye Dillinger is out next. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for commentary. Corbin is distracted by Styles, which allows Tye to attack from behind before the bell rings. Fans pop as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Corbin has been in control. Dillinger rolls him up for a 2 count. Corbin goes right back to work. Corbin with a chokeslam backbreaker for a 2 count. Corbin wastes some time talking trash to AJ. Tye turns it around and covers for a 2 count. They end up on the floor and Corbin blocks, pushing Tye into the ring post. Tye moves and Corbin hits the steel steps shoulder first. Tye brings it back into the ring for the Tye Breaker but Corbin slides out and goes to the floor. Corbin ends up dumping AJ’s water on him. Tye comes out but Corbin launches him over the announce table, into AJ. The referee counts as Corbin returns to the ring. Dillinger crawls but gets counted out. Winner by Count Out: Baron Corbin Corbin immediately knocks Tye off the apron with a big boot. AJ hits the ring but Corbin retreats to the ramp. Corbin takes the mic and talks trash. He says AJ knows he can’t retain his title one-on-one against Corbin. Corbin goes on and says he wants AJ at Hell In a Cell, promising to take the title. Corbin drops the mic and walks off. Still to come, The Pride of Bulgaria celebration with Rusev. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are backstage walking. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with Corbin, Styles and Dillinger. Corbin vs. Styles is now official for Hell In a Cell. We go to the ring and out comes The Singh Brothers with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Jinder says he may have went too far last week in taking shots at his Hell In a Cell opponent Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans chant for Nakamura and interrupt Jinder. Jinder says Nakamura is a very worthy opponent and unlike last week, he will compliment The Artist this week. Jinder does more of showing Nakamura facial expressions on the big screen as The Singh Brothers laugh. Jinder keeps showing photos until Nakamura appears on the big screen. Fans chant his name. Nakamura taunts Jinder and the lights go out as his music starts up. Nakamura makes his way out but Jinder sends the brothers to meet him at ringside. Nakamura takes them out. Jinder attacks and takes control, bringing Nakamura into the ring. Nakamura ends up fighting everyone off again, blocking The Khallas and nailing a Kinshasa on Jinder. Nakamura’s music hits as he stands tall in the ring. Still to come, Owens vs. Zayn and The Usos vs. The Hype Bros. We go to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. They’re out with snacks and popcorn to watch the next match. We go to commercial. The Hype Bros vs. The Usos Back from the break and out come The Usos. This match comes after The Hype Bros issued a challenge. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley are already in the ring. We see The New Day watching from the front row with their snacks. Mojo starts off with Jimmy Uso and unloads. Jey Uso provides a distraction and they turn it around. Jey tags in for a bunch of double team stomps to Mojo now. Uso drops Mojo and covers for a 2 count. Mojo goes on and tags in Ryder. Ryder with offense until he eats an elbow. Ryder counters and hits a neckbreaker for a pin attempt. Jimmy shoves Ryder into the corner but eats double knees. Mojo tags himself in and they argue. Uso takes advantage and knocks Ryder off the top, then drops Mojo with a superkick. Jey hits a big Superfly splash for the pin. Winners: The Usos After the match, The Usos walk over to The New Day and talk about how they always think everything is a damn joke. They talk about becoming five-time champions at Hell In a Cell. Big E brings a microphone out of his popcorn bucket. Kofi Kingston taunts The Usos, as does Big E. Xavier Woods says they don’t want to just defend these titles at Hell In a Cell, they want to defend them inside Hell In a Cell. It looks like The Usos are down for the challenge as they walk away. Still to come, Owens vs. Zayn. Also, Rusev celebrates and receives the key to his hometown. Back to commercial. Back from the break and it’s time for the Pride of Bulgaria Celebration for Rusev. Master of Ceremonies Aiden English is in the ring. There’s a red apron cover, a podium with a large key and a large box with the Bulgarian flag on it. Aiden introduces a man who is supposed to be the mayor of Plovdiv. Aiden brags on Rusev defeating Randy Orton last week. He starts singing the Bulgarian national anthem as Rusev comes out with the flag. Rusev enters the ring and stands on top of the flag box as English finishes singing. The mayor takes the mic and reads from a scroll but fans give him the “what!?” treatment. He proclaims today as Rusev Day. The mayor presents Rusev with the key to the city next. Rusev raises it in the air as fans boo. Before we move forward, Rusev wants to take this time to relive last week’s historic victory over Orton. We see how English interfered to help Rusev get the squash win. Rusev talks about how he destroyed the legend of the Legend Killer, so SmackDown is his jungle now. English says he has prepared a song in honor of Rusev Day. He starts singing. Orton hits the ring out of nowhere and lays English out, sending him to the floor. Rusev tries to attack but Orton drops him with a RKO. Orton’s music hits as he hits the corner to pose. We go to replays. Sami is backstage with Daniel Bryan. Bryan spoke with Shane McMahon and he’s on his way here. Shane says he’s coming for Owens when he arrives. Sami wants Bryan to call Shane back and ask him not to interfere in the match. Sami his opportunity to get Owens tonight and that’s all he wants. Bryan says he will call Shane back and see what he says. Still to come, Carmella vs. Charlotte. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Randy Orton approaches Renee Young backstage. He tells her to let Rusev know when he wakes up that he will see him at Hell In a Cell. Orton wishes Renee a Happy Rusev Day and walks off. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth on a leash. Back and forth to start. Charlotte goes to the top early on but Ellsworth grabs her leg, allowing Carmella to bring Flair to the mat and take control. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see how Carmella superkicked Flair on the floor during the break. Carmella with more offense in the ring for a 2 count now. Carmella keeps Flair grounded now. Charlotte fights up to her feet but Carmella pulls her back to the mat by her hair. The referee warns Carmella. Carmella goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Carmella comes right back with another pin attempt. Carmella sends Flair face first into the turnbuckle. Carmella keeps up the offense with a reverse DDT for another 2 count. Ms. Money In the Bank shows some frustration now. Carmella with another kick. Flair counters a roll-up and gets a 2 count. Flair comes right back with a boot to the head for the pin. Winner: Charlotte Flair After the match, Flair stands tall as her arm is raised. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. She’s so happy to know that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is doing better. Nothing makes Natalya happier than knowing Charlotte’s dad gets to watch his overrated daughter fail at Hell In a Cell. Natalya mocks Flair and raises the title in the air as Flair invites her into the ring. Still to come, Sami vs. Owens. We go to commercial. Back from the break and it’s announced that The Fashion Files will return next week. We go to the ring and The Undertaker’s entrance starts up. Dolph Ziggler appears instead, dressed like The Deadman. Ziggler marches to the ring like Taker but fans boo him. Ziggler laughs as he tosses Taker’s hat and asks for a mic. Ziggler says fans look like they’ve seen a ghost. A “you suck” chant starts up. Ziggler asks if we really thought we’d see Taker more than twice in one year. He says anyone can hobble down here and act like a zombie but no one can do what Ziggler does in the ring. He rants about fans not caring but the music interrupts and out comes Bobby Roode with his glorious entrance. Roode says Ziggler is an amazing talent, an incredible in-ring performer but he’s also a hypocrite. For a guy who thinks he doesn’t care about what fans think of him, he sure has been coming out every week and wasting time on himself. Roode says he and Ziggler are alike as they both demand respect in the ring. Roode says Ziggler claims to be one of the greatest in-ring competitors in WWE history. Roode asks Ziggler to back up that claim by facing him at Hell In a Cell. Ziggler goes on about Roode’s flashy robes, entrance with audience participation but says his in-ring skills aren’t on par with Ziggler’s. Ziggler says Roode is everything that’s wrong with WWE. Ziggler accepts the challenge for Hell In a Cell. Ziggler says anyone who steps in the ring with him will… Rest In… Roode puts his finger up and hushes Ziggler. Roode says Hell In a Cell will be absolutely… glorious. Roode’s music hits as he smirks at Ziggler. Roode leaves as an upset Ziggler looks on. We see Owens and Zayn walking backstage. We go to commercial. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Back from the break and out first comes Sami Zayn for the main event. Kevin Owens is out next. The bell rings and they unload on each other. Owens drops Sami first and takes control. Owens talks some trash and nails a clothesline in the corner. Owens with a corner cannonball early on. Sami ends up on the floor for a breather. Owens follows and sends Sami into the barrier, slamming his head into it a few times. Owens brings it back in the ring but Sami counters and hits a clothesline. Owens sends Sami right back out to the floor. Owens keeps control as the camera cuts backstage and we see Commissioner McMahon arriving. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Sami goes to the top but has to roll through as Owens moves. Owens comes right back with a big superkick for a 2 count. We see how Sami turned it around during the break with a suplex on the apron. More back and forth in the ring now. Sami hits the big DDT out of the corner. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but Owens superkicks him. Sami blocks a pop-up powerbomb and hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. They end up on the floor again with Sami taking control. Sami runs to do the DDT through the ropes but Owens superkicks him again. Owens goes for the powerbomb on the apron and nails it. The referee calls the match. Winner: Kevin Owens After the match, the referee calls for help as Owens stands over Sami. We go to replays and come back to Sami being helped to the back as Owens looks on. Owens runs over and attacks Sami from behind, also knocking down the paramedics and trainer. Owens goes for a steel chair as everyone begs him not to, including Adam Pearce. Owens tries to wrap the chair around Sami’s neck but the music hits and out comes Shane McMahon. Shane runs down the ramp but Owens tosses Sami into him. Shane goes down and Owens retreats through the crowd. Shane stands on the top and watches Owens walk up the stairs in the crowd, telling him to bring it back to the ring. We go to another replay. Shane stands tall in the ring as his music plays. Owens waves at Shane from the crowd as the announcers hype their main event match inside the Cell. SmackDown goes off the air with Shane looking on from the ring. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. 