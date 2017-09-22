Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff Pre-show

Share this article:

Apollo Crews vs. Elias has been announced for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated card for Sunday:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Pre-show

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More