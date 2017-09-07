Matches for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Triple H on Asuka, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega

As noted, last night’s NXT saw the Women’s Title reign of the undefeated Asuka end at 523 days after she relinquished the title. While she’s suffered a right collarbone injury, the storyline is that she’s forfeiting the title to pursue other challenges in WWE. It was noted that she and NXT General Manager William Regal are negotiating with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan about her call-up. Triple H tweeted the following on Asuka after the show: