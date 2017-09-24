The Miz Arrives for WWE No Mercy (Video), Elias on Apollo Crews, Mick Foley on Braun Strowman

THE MONSTER AMONG MEN

Somewhere in Austria, I imagine the ancestors of Dr Victor Frankenstein gathered around a TV set, watching “Raw”, saying “Now that’s how you build a monster!”

While much of the credit belongs to WWE for the slow and steady escalation of the character, Strohman himself has been nothing short of remarkable during his run. In my mind, he has already established himself as one of the most impressive monster heels in WWE history, and the future looks bright for this incredible physical specimen with an appetite for learning.

What are your thoughts on Braun’s match tonight with Brock Lesnar at #NoMercy? I’m guessing things are going to get physical.